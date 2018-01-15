A corps member serving in Cross River State was on Saturday shot dead by gunmen suspected to be campus cultists in Imo State.

The deceased, simply identified as Justice, was said to be an indigene of Abia State and a 2016 graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that, “Justice was shot dead around 5.30pm on Saturday at Nekede by youths suspected to be cultists.”

The source said that there was a clash suspected to be masterminded by rival cult members, a development that led to the death of the corps member.

“He was not a victim of circumstance; he was a target by a rival cult group. He left his place of primary assignment to Nekede, where he was cut off in his prime,” another source, who gave his name simply as Stanley, said.

The incident was said to have happened at about 5.05pm on Saturday.

It was learnt that the remains of the deceased was deposited at Agbala morgue in the Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State shortly after the incident.

Confirming the killing in a telephone conversation, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Ezike, said the command had arrested the prime suspect.

Ezike stated that he had deployed a stabilisation team in the crime scene to prevent a reprisal.

He said, “We knew the victim as an ex-student of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede. The prime suspect has been arrested. He was arrested with a gun and four rounds of ammunition. The killing is cult-related.

“I have dispatched a mobilisation team to the area to prevent a reprisal. The matter is being investigated by the anti-cultism unit of the state command.”