A 28-year-old armed robbery suspect, Gambo Musa, has denied being an armed robber, saying that he only sold Indian hemp, some of which was found in his home.

Musa told journalists when he was paraded on Friday at the Katsina State police command headquarters, that he was arrested in his house while he was with his wife.

The suspect, who was also known as ‘Killer,’ said, “I am not an armed robber. Yes, the police found Indian hemp and fake dollars in my room. I was inside the room with my wife when policemen came to arrest me. I deal in Indian hemp.

“The fake dollars they found in my room was given to me by someone for safe keeping.’’

Musa, who hailed from Tashar Bawa village in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state, was paraded alongside four other armed robbery suspects.

The other suspects were Usman Lawal, alias Dawa, of Kamfanin Doka, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State; Umaru Audu, alias Soja, 30, of Tashar Bawa village, Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State; Ibrahim Abubakar, 37 and Bashir Adamu, 39.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Beseng Gwana, explained that the four suspects were arrested on January 6, 2018 in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Among the items recovered from them, according to the police boss, were one locally-made pistol with 90 pieces of pellets and four cartridges.

Others were 10 American dollar notes believed to be counterfeit, seven mobile phones suspected to be stolen, as well as charms.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed,” Gwana said.