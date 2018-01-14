Two men and owners of a computer-based test centre, Vision Computer Academy, located on 1, Ganiyu Adeboyejo Close, Eputu London, Eputu Bus Stop, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, Mr. Bamigbade Ajibola and Amoo Moshood, were on Saturday night arrested in Lagos for engaging in illegal registration of candidates for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The arrest, which was carried out by men of the Nigeria Police from Adeniji Adele Police Station, Lagos Island, was made possible after a tip-off from members of the public that Lagos Island Primary School, Sura, was being used for the illegal registration exercise.

According to the Coordinator of the Lagos Office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Mr. Sunday Aladegbaye, the accused, whose CBT centre was legally accredited for the exercise, had moved its router and computer systems to an illegal location to engage in fraudulent practices and extortion of candidates.

Both Ajibola and Moshood have been detained at the police station and according to Aladegbayi they would be charged to court on Monday.

The JAMB coordinator warned that the examination body is determined to fish out the bad eggs who may be working towards thwarting its efforts at standardising the conduct of examination and admission processes in Nigeria.