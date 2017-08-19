The Commissioner of Police, Abia, State Command, CP Adeleye Oyebade, has declared the recently formed Biafra Security Service of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as illegal.

Oyebade in a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia, the state capital warned those behind the formation of the security network he described as “unlawful and illegal” to retrace their steps.

He stressed that the Nigerian constitution recognizes only the Nigeria Police, Nigerians Army and the Department of State Services, adding that any other group claiming to be providing security without an approval from constitution was illegal.

The state police boss further stated that the full weight of the law would be brought upon the organizers of the said BSS who he noted were displaying videos of the “outlawed” security service on their social media network.

Oyebade who stated that the police and other security operatives in the state would never fold their hands and watch unscrupulous elements to disrupt the relative peace in the state reiterated that the police in synergy with other sister agencies to make the state safe for business and economic activities to thrive.

He also used the opportunity to parade suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists amongst others who he said were still being investigated and would soon be arraigned in court for trial for commencement of prosecution.

Amongst the paraded suspects was a car snatcher identified as Onyekachi Nwaogu of No. 7 Nwankwo Street off Obohia, Aba South Local Government Area of the state.

Oyebade also disclosed that detectives attached to the D7 SCIID, Umuahia, but operating in Aba also recovered a Red coloured Toyota Camry with reg number SSM 521 TP with engine number 5X3249568 and chasis no. 4018G12K4TU74221 suspected to have been stolen from its owner.

He appealed to Abians to always provide necessary information about the activities of hoodlums in their areas to the police and other security agencies in the state who he stated were ready to make the state unsafe for criminals to thrive.