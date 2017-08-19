The Niger State Police Command on Saturday announced the arrest of two armed robbery suspects in Suleja and recovered an AK47 riffle from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Austine Agbonlahor, said the suspects were arrested in Sabongari area of the town after a tip off by good Samaritans.

The commissioner, who commended residents for their support to the police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that they have also arrested a mechanic in connection to two stolen vehicles.

He said that the two Toyota Hilux pick up vans registered KWL 430 CT and ABJ 72 NV, were stolen from Abuja.

Agbonlahor said the suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded.