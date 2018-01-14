File Photo

A 42-year-old woman, Ndidi Eze, has been arraigned at the Okpanam Magistrate Court near Asaba, Delta State, for allegedly stealing a two-year-old baby girl.

The accused was brought to the court on Friday by an officer of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Delta State Police Command, on a two-count charge of child theft and conspiracy.

She pleaded not guilty after the charges. She was, however, remanded in custody at Agbor.

In a related development, operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Delta State arrested six suspects said to be selling adulterated oil in Asaba and its environs.

