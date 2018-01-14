A 38-year-old Rotimi Abomini, fond of enticing young girls with foodstuffs in order to rape them has been arrested.

The suspect ran out of luck on Saturday after he was caught carrying 11-year-old child, whose name was not disclosed, out the window of his room.

Narrating the incident, the minor told police that Abomini convinced her nobody would know, and revealed that he has been having sex with another 11-year-old girl in the neighbourhood simply called Elizabeth, who is Esther’s friend.

The primary six pupil, disclosed that the suspect used to give her and her friend gifts like N50 sachet custard and milk on many occasions.

“That Monday, Uncle Rotimi called me to come to his room. I wanted to go with my friend Elizabeth but I couldn’t find her so I went alone.

“He gave me custard and milk and told me he wants me to have sex with him. He said that no one would know. He also told me that he has had sex with other little girls before me.

“He then started to put his finger in my private part and then brought out his penis before someone now saw us from the window and raised alarm.”

Residents of Coconut Street in Ebute-Ilaje, Bariga area of Lagos metropolis handed him over to Bariga police station.

The case was reported to Comrade Toyin Okanlawon, coordinator of the Child Protection Network (CPN), in Shomolu and Bariga axis. Together with few other civilians, he led the arrest of the suspect, who was handed over to policemen at Bariga Police Station.

Okanlawon decried the spate of rape cases of young girls in the area.

“The JWC officer has moved to transfer the case to the state police headquarters.

“Mr. Abomini is another case of a serial paedophile that took advantage of the innocence and the vulnerability of the under aged girls to sexually abuse them.

“Both Esther and Elizabeth are only 11-year-old girls and the suspect lures them with other girls in the neighborhood with mere custard and milk. He has been begging the girl’s mother to forgive him. But only God knows how long he has been doing this.