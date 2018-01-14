No fewer than 25 people have been arrested by the operatives of the Ondo State Police Command in connection with the attack on the Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro, Oba Micah Ajijo.

Ajijo was allegedly attacked last week by some hoodlums at Ayetoro community in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The hoodlums were also alleged to have attacked some worshippers at the palace of the traditional ruler on the same day.

Some items worth millions of naira in the palace were allegedly destroyed by the attackers.

A source said the incident happened less than three days after the monarch returned to the country from his overseas trip in preparation for the town’s annual Founders’ Day anniversary, which is usually celebrated in January.

In an interview on Saturday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.

Joseph said many of the troublemakers were already in the custody of the police and would be charged to court soon.

He explained that the attack occurred as a result of the obaship tussle in the community, adding that some members of the community were not happy with the choice of Ajijo as the monarch of the riverine community.

Joseph said, “Some people are not happy with the installation of the new monarch and this has been causing trouble in the community.

“This led to a fracas in the town. As I speak with you, some of the hoodlums from both sides have been arrested. To be specific, about 25 of them have been arrested and we will make sure they are charged to court.”