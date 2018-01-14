A clash between the people of Gwara and Gwure communities in Khana Local Government Council of Rivers State has claimed about four lives.

It was gathered that some youths from Gwara invaded Gwure community in a reprisal following the alleged abduction and rape of a teenage girl by Gwure youths.

A source said Gwara youths abducted five persons and burnt several houses. He said the girl had gone to visit her grandmother in Gwure when some boys abducted her. He said the attackers chopped off the hand of one of the rapists.

The youth president of Gwure community, Kpakue Famous, appealed to security agencies and the council authority to deploy more policemen to the area to prevent further attacks.

The chairman, Caretaker Committee of Khana Council, Gbene Lekue Zini, confirmed the killings. He said he had also met with people from both communities.

He said security agencies had been deployed to restore peace.