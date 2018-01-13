Mrs Tina Inegbagha wife of the Paramount Ruler Of Ayakoro Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa and Mr Egbele Jack, a school principal have been released by their captors, 25 days after they were kidnapped.

They were abducted by gunmen in Ayakoro on Dec. 16, 2017.

Mr Majesty Inegbagha, a member of the monarch’s family who confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday said the duo were set free on Thursday.

The paramount leader said that an undisclosed amount of ransom was paid to secure their release.

The kidnappers had demanded N100 million and reduced to N30 and N5 Million as ransom.

Also, confirming his wife’s release, the paramount Ruler, Mr Righteous Inegbagha expressed deep appreciation to God and the people who contributed in prayers, cash and kind to facilitate the freedom of the two victims.

He also appealed to the kidnappers to repent from their nefarious act.

Narrating their experience both the wife of the ruler, Tina, and Jack expressed happiness and thanked God for their release.

According to them the kidnappers treated them well.

NAN reports that on Dec. 18, 2017, the police said that it was investigation the incident.

Police Commissioner Asuquo Amba, told newsmen that following the recent upsurge of violent crimes in Bayelsa, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had sent a special squad to compliment the efforts of the command to combat crimes.