A 40-year old man, Sale Mamman, electrocuted, while cutting firewood from a fallen tree branch on an electric high tension wire.

The Spokesman of the Jigawa Police Command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, disclosed that Mamman, is a resident of Duhuwa village in Kiyawa local government area.

“On Friday at about 11 a.m., we received a report by the police in Shuwarin outpost that one Sale Mamman, aged 40 of Duhuwa village in Kiyawa LGA was electrocuted while trying to cut a tree branch which fell on an electric high tension wire.

“The officials of PHCN were informed and a team of police patrol team moved to the scene and detached the victim from the cable.

“The corpse was conveyed to Kiyawa Primary Healthcare Centre for Doctor’s examination,” Jinjiri said.

According to him after he was confirmed dead the remains of the deceased were released to his relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.