The Nigeria Police Force on Friday announced the arrest of five persons who had allegedly specialised in impersonating as Journalists to gain access to important occasions so as to steal from important personalities.

A statement signed by Mr Jimoh Moshood, the Force’s spokesman, said that those arrested included the gang leader, one Musa Auwalu, 43, from Kano, Kolawole Akinbode, 50, from Ogun and Umar Abba, 53, from Adamawa.

Also arrested was Abdullahi Muhammed, 55, from Bauchi, and Muhammad Sale, 60, from Kano.

The statement said that the suspects were arrested in Ogun, Edo, Abuja and Kano.

Moshood listed items recovered from the suspects to include 13 cell phones, fake Journalist identity cards purportedly issued by non-existing media outfits, and a house in Kano built by Auwalu.

“The Inspector-General’s Intelligence Response Team trailed and arrested the suspects after complaints of stolen phones from important personalities, who attended a wedding in Abeokuta, Ogun on July 8.

“The house built by Auwalu in Kano, with proceeds of such thefts, has been identified,” he said.

Moshood said that the suspects had confessed to the crime and also admitted to the various roles they played in the commission of such crimes over time,” he said.

The spokesman said that the suspects had also confessed that they specialised in impersonating as Journalists to gain access into venues of important occasions to steal.

“Investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large. All the suspects will be arraigned on completion of investigation,” he said.