A young man, who allegedly impersonated the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, was yesterday arraigned before an Ebute Meta Magistrate’s Court, Lagos over N15 million fraud.

The suspect, Ayodele Babalola, 34, who claimed to be a mechanic, was arraigned on three-count charges of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretext, impersonation and intent to defraud.

At his arraignment, the Prosecutor, Oladele Adebayo, a Police Inspector, informed the court that the accused committed the offences in June this year at No. 2, Ogunkoya Street Ekutu, Ibeju-Lekki.

He alleged that the accused falsely presented himself as Oba Babatunde Rilwan Akiolu to one Ajoke Moriselade under the pretext that he has a slot at the proposed Lekki Airport investment for her.

He also said the accused had dishonestly demanded the sum of N15 million from Moriselade to help her procure the said slot. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, are contrary to and punishable under Sections 312, 380(1) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Salawu, admitted the accused to a bail of N1 million, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The sureties, according to the Magistrate, must produce three years tax payable to the Lagos State Government, six months statement of account and have their means of livelihood and residences verified by the prosecutor.

The matter has been adjourned till September 20, for mention.