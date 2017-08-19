Detectives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested six suspected car snatchers in Asaba, Effurun and Ibusa, who charm unsuspecting cars owners with “magic handkerchiefs” before dispossessing them of their cars.

Sources said the car suspects have allegedly robbed many car owners with the “magic handkerchiefs,” which often disarm and leave them confused until their cars are taken from them.

It was gathered that the suspects usually approach their targets with the handkerchiefs under the guise of asking for favour by spreading the handkerchiefs towards them, making them bemused.

But the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, disclosed that the suspects were arrested at different locations in Asaba, Effurun, and Ibusa on a tip-off, adding that one of their victims (name withheld) was hired from Benin-City in Edo State to Asaba for business transactions, but claimed he was charmed midway into the journey with the handkerchiefs, leaving him confused, before he was dispossessed of his car.

The Police boss further said the suspects, Amos Eze, 50; Bernard Allah, 36; Christopher Abu, 52; David Ezebo, 47; and John Cotle, 51; upon interrogation confessed to the crime, saying the handkerchiefs were prepared for them by a native doctor, Zanna said was currently on the run.

The Police chief added that three cars, which plates numbers had been altered, were recovered from the suspects, saying on completion of investigation, the suspects would be charged to court.