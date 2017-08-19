A fake Army Lieutenant, identified as Nasiru Abubakar Bako, and his followers were yesterday arrested at the Kebbi State Government House, Birnin Kebbi, by the Department of State Services (DSS) following their interrogation by the security agencies attached to the governorís wife, Dr. Zainab Bagudu.

The drama started when Bako, posing as an Army Lieutenant, attempted to see the wife of the governor for what he called a brief consultation. He was arrested by DSS officers and handed over to the Police in the state.

It was gathered that the man, who posed as Lt. Nasiru Abubakar Bako of the Nigerian Army and accompanied by his accomplice, acting as his orderly, one Hussaini Umaru, was intercepted by men of the DSS inside the Government House as he was making efforts to see the governorís wife.

Confirming the arrest while speaking to journalists, the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabirum, said the suspects were handed over to the Police for further investigation after arrest.