Two ex-naval officers and a civilian have been arrested by men of the Abia State Police Command for their involvement in the stealing of a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle.

The suspects were paraded on Friday by the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleye Oyebade, at the State Police Command in Umuahia.

Oyebade disclosed that operatives attached to the Central Police Station, Aba arrested the suspects, who snatched the car with Registration Number YAB 954 BH, from the owner at gunpoint.

The CP explained that police detectives traced the suspects to Nsukka in Enugu State, where they were arrested on August 9, 2017.

He said the suspects identified as Okoro Vincent and Ibrahim Maza were ex-convicted naval officers, who were recently released from the prisons and one Ikenna Ogbonna who is also member of their gang.

Oyebade added that efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the gang now at large.

Confessing to the crime, the suspects said Ogbonna called them to escort him from Aba to Enugu with the stolen car.

Maza said, “I’m an ex-naval officer, but I now leave at Abuja. Ikenna called me and my friend to Aba to escort him in his car to Enugu because he knew we are ex-Navy personnel. It was along the line that we were arrested by the police.

“When I was serving at Port Harcourt, we were sent on an operation to arrest pipeline vandals, but the OIC gave us an order to collect money from them and free them and we did that.

“Later, an order came from the naval headquarters in Lagos that we should be arrested and court-martialled in November 2014. We were sentenced to seven years imprisonment, but we were later granted bail at the Court of Appeal.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Mr. Adeleye Oyabade, has warned those behind the formation of a purported fake security network known as BSS to desist from such an unlawful act.

Oyebade, who spoke at the command headquarters in Umuahia, stated that the Nigerian Constitution recognised only the Nigeria Police, Nigerians Army and the Department of State Services, adding that any other group claiming to be providing security without an approval from the law was illegal.

He reiterated that the full weight of the law would be brought against the organisers of the said BSS, noting that such organisers were circulating messages on their operations on social network.