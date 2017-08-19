The Imo State Police Command has warned the general public against the use of commercial motorcycle popularly known as inaga or okada as a means of transportation in Owerri metropolis.

This, it said, had caused serious security risks and challenges to the public and police respectively especially in the fight against crimes in the Owerri municipality.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, said in a statement on Friday that the ban on the use of motorcycles for transportation was still in force.

The command also said that it had embarked on strategic operations to arrest, confiscate and prosecute anybody that flouted the order on the use of motorcycle for commercial purpose.

The release however, recalled that the state Government in 2011 banned the use of motorcycles within the Owerri metropolis. “This is in line with the Imo state of Nigeria Law No. 17 of 2000, Part V, No.12 (2) (a) following their involvement in obnoxious activities”, it added.

The statement, therefore, advised the public to notify the police of any criminal activities in their areas through these Command’s Control Room/Distress call numbers: 08034773600 and 08098880197