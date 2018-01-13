No fewer than 210 persons died in road accidents and several others injured in Ogun state in 2017.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun said on Saturday that 365 crashes were recorded in the year.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Clement Oladele, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta that the fatality reduced compared to 270 deaths in 386 crashes recorded in 2016.

He noted that the rate of road accidents reduced by 4.7 per cent compared to that of previous years.

According to the sector commander, a high percentage of the accidents were caused by over speeding, break failure, usage of mobile phone while driving, wrongful overtaking and tyre burst.

The FRSC boss advised motorists to be cautious and avoid traveling when visibility is blurred.

Oladele said the advice became necessary as intense haze had reduced visibility, especially in the early mornings and late evenings.

He enjoined motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic regulations and follow instructions from FRSC patrol teams and other traffic agencies.

“The FRSC will continue to intensify effort at sensitising motorists at different motor parks on safe driving and dangers involved in not obeying traffic rules and regulations.

“Road safety is a collective responsibility of all and sundry,’’ he said.