An elderly man was on Friday killed following a clash between Fulanis and Hausa people at Kasuwan Wawuri in Tangaza Local Government of Sokoto State.

It was gathered that the fight started around 1:30pm in the afternoon when a Fulani man allegedly stabbed a sugarcane seller over a minor misunderstanding.

Sokoto State police spokesman, ASP Ibrahim Abarass, confirmed the incident to newsmen in the state.

Abarass said, “the crisis started when the sugarcane seller asked the Fulani man for his money after he had taken his sugarcane.

“The Fulani man was later arrested and detained by the police before he was forcefully seized by the relatives of the victims who unleashed terror on him.”

The spokesman, however, refuted the rumour making the rounds that both the suspect and the victim have died, saying they were all responding to treatment at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.