The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun Command, says it has arrested three men in Ilesha, Osun State, for allegedly attempting to kidnap a commercial motorcyclist.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Babawale Afolabi, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Osogbo.

Afolabi said that a commercial motorcyclist had on Friday about 11:15am reported at the NSCDC office in Ilesha, that some men tried to kidnap him at Odi-Olowo Street, Bolorunduro Area of the town.

He said officers of the corps, with support from armed policemen, were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident, and that three suspects were arrested at their hideout.

He said that what looked like fetish objects and a shrine were also discovered at the hideout (an uncompleted building).

The spokesman said preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects was a herbalist.

He said that all the suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

He urged residents of the area to always be vigilant and conscious of happenings in their environment and not to hesitate to report any suspicious movements and activities to law enforcement agents.