Another doctor has tested positive to Lassa fever at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

The Chief Medical Director, Prof. Chris Bode, who confirmed the new case on Friday, said the doctor had had contact with the index patient.

Three doctors who attended to the first patient, a 32-year-old pregnant woman who eventually died, had tested positive to the disease; while 135 other contacts were placed under surveillance at the hospital earlier this month.

LUTH had discharged the doctors who had been infected with the disease on Wednesday after they were certified free of it by experts at the tertiary hospital.

Bode, in a statement on Friday, said the doctor tested positive to Lassa fever on Thursday.

Bode stated, “The three doctors admitted with confirmed Lassa fever have all been certified fit and discharged home because subsequent repeated tests on them showed they have now tested negative.

“The 70 of the contacts being followed up have also been let off, having completed their period of observation.

“However, one new case was identified yesterday (Thursday) from among the doctors that first had close contact with the index case and she (the doctor) has already commenced treatment and is expected to recover fully very soon.

“Psychological and other supports have also been provided and her family contacts are closely monitored.”

The CMD who said the Federal Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Ministry of Health had provided more drugs, Personal Protective Equipment, follow-up services and decontamination services added that over 400 LUTH staff had been trained on the protocols of identifying and managing haemorrhagic fever to ensure that cases are caught early at the tertiary hospital.

“Overall, the disease is gradually tapering off, but we must remain vigilant while ongoing efforts are maintained to control the disease.

“There is a fully equipped response squad available round the clock to assess and take over the management of any suspected case in LUTH,” Bode added.