Advertisement

The police in Ogun said on Friday that a 32-year-old man, who allegedly beat his 42-year-old neighbour, Augustine Ode, to death with a charm had been arrested.

A statement issued in Abeokuta by the police spokesman in the state, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident occurred at Alapako-Eke, Ibogun, Ifo Local Government Area.

It said that trouble started when a fight broke out between the deceased and the suspect who dashed to his room and reappeared with the charm.

The suspect, it said, was said to have used the charm to hit the deceased, resulting in his death.

Advertisement

“The case was reported to the Ibogun police station by the brother of the deceased and the DPO, Mr Nicholas Tamuno-Inam, led detectives to the scene and arrested the suspect,’’ the statement said.

It added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.