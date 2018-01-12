A 39-year-old sales representative, Dele Ajibola, may spend 14 years behind bars if found guilty of stealing cartons of sanitary pads valued at N400,000.

Ajibola, who allegedly stole 154 cartons of sanitary pads, appeared at an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday.

The defendant, a resident of Ijede community in Ikorodu, is standing trial on a one-count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt Bosede Adegeshin said the accused sold the pads on Dec. 27, 2017, at a shop belonging to Icojon Enterprises where he was the sales representative.

“He didn’t remit the money for the pads that were valued at N400,000,’’ the prosecutor said.

Adegeshin said the company’s management uncovered the fraud when it audited the accounts.

She said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes 14 years imprisonment for any person found guilty.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O.O. Olatunji, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in the like terms.

Olatunji said the sureties must show evidence of tax payment and own a house within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case till February 15.