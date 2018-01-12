A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of a labourer, Samaila Bala, over alleged kidnap of a six-year-old boy.

Bala is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, theft and kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Maiyaki, had told the court that one Mr Shehu Abu reported the matter at the Sarkin Police Station on Dec. 24, 2017.

Maiyaki said that the accused and two others, now at large, invaded Abu’s house, kidnapped his six-year-old son and absconded with him to an unknown destination.

He said that the suspected kidnappers released the boy after 10 days in captivity.

The prosecutor said that the accused had previously stormed the complainant’s house and carted away two cows and four sheep.

He said that the police arrested the accused, having been identified by the boy as one of the people who abducted him.

Maiyaki told the court the offences contravened Sections 97 and 287 (2) of Niger State laws.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand him in prison custody to enable police conclude investigation into the matter.

The Magistrate, Mr Hassan Mohammed, granted the plea, and adjourned the case until Feb. 6 for mention.