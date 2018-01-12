The Police has paraded five hundred and eighty suspected criminals in Cross River State.

Of this number, five hundred and twenty nine (529) were arrested between February 1st and December 31st 2017, where as fifty one (51) were arrested in 2018, between January 1st to January 11th.

Disclosing this to newsmen in his office in Calabar, the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, said that a total of two hundred and thirty four (234) assorted firearms were recovered.

Consequently, he explained that of the 529 suspected criminals arrested in 2017, 186 were for armed robbery, 83 murder, nine attempted murder, five sea piracy, 21 rape, six child stealing, 40 kidnapping, 29 stealing/conspiracy, 80 unlawful possession of firearms, 60 cultism, four defilement, two internet fraud, two criminal abortion and one abduction.

The police commissioner said that “three pump action rifles, one AK 47 rifle without magazine, four locally made revolver pistols, one English double barrel gun, seven locally made single barrel guns, three locally made short guns and 37 locally made pistols were recovered from the suspects.

Also recovered he said were, “19 empty cartridges, one digger, one touch light, two shovels, one short length armoured cable, 180 pieces of armoured cables, two laptops, three air conditioners, fourteen refrigerators, one dry human skull, four machetes, four rug carpets.”

Others are “charms, amulets, Indian Herm, one DAF truck vehicle with registration no KRK 205 XA, a trailer load of one thousand nine hundred and ninety four cartons of assorted textbooks and one hundred and seventy thousand naira.”

CP Inuwa also disclosed that Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has created three additional area commands in the state.

“Within the year also, three additional area commands of Tinapa, Ugep and Akamkpa were created by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris”, he said.

He said that the command was determined more than ever to surmount all forms of criminals, burst criminal hideouts and expose all criminal elements operating within the state.