The Chief of Ikulu, Mr Yohanna Kukah, has been released by his abductors, the police confirmed on Thursday.

ASP Mukhtar Aliyu, the spokesman for the Nigeria Police Command in Kaduna State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that Kukah was released by his abductors about 3p.m.

Aliyu said the traditional ruler was unhurt and had re-united with his family.

“On the issue of ransom paid before his release I cannot confirm that.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to arrest the suspect.

Kukah, who is the Chief Ikulu in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was abducted in the evening of Jan, 2 at his residence.

He is a brother of the Rt. Rev. Hassan Kukah , the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.