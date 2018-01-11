A gang member who was involved in the gruesome murder of innocent people in Omoku, Rivers state, Desmond Okotubo, on the new year day on Thursday told newsmen in Abuja that his gang members led by the late Don Waney were on reprisal attack ‎over the arrest of their leader’s mother by the vigilantes in the area.

The Suspect who was arrested in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja on Tuesday by the Operatives of the IGP – ‎Intelligence Response Team disclosed this yesterday while being paraded before newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, had set-up a special Police joint investigation team, comprising the IGP-Intelligence Response Team, the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Force Department of Operations and the Rivers State Police Command to immediately unravel those behind the killings and bring them to Justice.

Desmod stated that they were mobilized on the New Year ‎to the area by their late gang leader to revenge the arrest of his mother by the Vigilante members.

He stated his gang code-named “Red Squad” comprised 15 strong members ‎and normally wore red face caps as a sign of identifications

He, however, participated in shooting on the day of the incident as he was placed on the reserved

The suspect, a father two pleaded with both the Rivers State and the Federal Governments to provide him employment opportunity to enable him to leave a normal life

The FPRO told newsmen that the IGP-Intelligence Response Team attached to the Joint Police Special Investigation Team engaged some of the suspects in their hideouts in Awara Forest boundary between Imo and Rivers State, the shoot out lasting several hours resulted in the death of six of the suspects while others escaped with bullet wound injury to other locations in Rivers, Delta, Imo and the Bayelsa states and that the Police Teams were currently on their trail.

According to him,”the IGP-Intelligence Response Team working on an actionable intelligence identified Desmond Okotubo who escaped on January 3, this year to Abuja after a shootout with the Police Team in a location in Imo State”

He stated that the Desmod was trailed to Mpape in Abuja where he was arrested after serious resistance on January 9, 2018.

He said that the suspect had confessed to being one of the masterminds of the gang and actively participated in the killings of innocent people in Omoku Rivers state on the New Year day.

He further gave details of how they planned the Operation in Awara Town, Imo State, before they carried out the act.

According to the FPRO, “the suspect, Desmond Okotubo also revealed to the Police how their Gang leader Don Wanny gathered them and briefed them on the night of January 31, 2017, on the mission to attack and kill the residents of Omoku town

“Thirty of them Armed with over Twenty AK47 Rifles crossed the river from Awara to Omoku forest and proceeded to Omoku town and opened fire on innocent Citizens celebrating the new year

“Investigation is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large to get to the root of the matter. The suspect will be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.”‎