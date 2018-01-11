The Police Command in Cross River on Thursday said it had arrested eight suspects in connection with the killing of a police inspector, Mr Michael James, who was murdered on Dec. 25, 2017 in Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday in Calabar, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, said that the deceased was killed by the eight suspects while he was on a visit with his family to his in-laws in Uyanga village in Akamkpa.

Inuwa said that until his death, the deceased was attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Enugu State.

“On Dec. 25 2017, one Inspector Michael James attached to SARS in Enugu State was on a visit to his in-law, retired ASP Dominic Umoh, who reside in Ojor village in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

“When he went out to Uyanga village to buy fuel, some youths from the community came out without provocation, attacked, killed and beheaded him while the corpse is yet to be seen.

“His severed head was later recovered at Uyanga shrine. The youths also seized the late inspector’s AK47 rifle, with double magazines and set his sienna vehicle ablaze with registration number ENU 683 NK.

“Investigation into the matter led to the arrest of eight suspects and efforts are ongoing to arrest others at large and prosecute them accordingly.

“We recovered one locally made pistol, 17 empty cartridges, singlet of the deceased, one dry human skull, charms and the severed head of the late inspector,” he said.