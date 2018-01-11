The police have, Wednesday, arraigned one Nkechiyelu Nwajagu, 25, who allegedly locked up her 11-year-old cousin in a room for two days.

The accused, who resides at 12, Baderin St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, a suburb of Lagos, is standing trial in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing breach of peace, conspiracy and depriving one of liberty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed between Jan. 2 and Jan. 4 at the residence of the accused.

Ogu said the accused locked up an 11- year -old girl inside a room for two days and was coming to give her food only in the morning and night.

“A distress call was put across to the Human Rights Resource Centre by someone who doesn’t want her name mentioned about a child being locked up in a room.

“Some detectives were sent to the scene and they found the girl locked up. The room was opened and she regained her freedom, “he said.

Ogu added that the offences contravened the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case till Feb. 7 for mention.