The wanted kidnapper, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo, aka, Karowei, who have been terrorising some local government areas in Bayelsa and Delta states was captured this Thursday morning by soldiers attached to “Operation Delta Safe”.

The dreaded criminal who hails from Buturu Local government of Delta state surrendered himself to men of the military operation at Ogbobagene, Burutu Local government area of Delta state, on Thursday morning.

The notorious militant leader of he Toru-Ndoro community was alleged to have beheaded a Naval officer, who was at the local government for a peace mission last December.

It will be recalled that soldiers have reportedly staged a reprisal attack on the Toru-Ndoro area on January 3, and according to the villagers set ablaze about 50 houses, with many of the residents deserting their residences for fear of further attacks.