The Nigerian army said troops on internal security operation on Wednesday captured a suspected gunrunner along Akwanga highway, Nasarawa State.

The army made this known in a statement signed by Sani Usman, Director, Army Public Relations on Thursday.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general said the culprit, Mohammed Bello was intercepted in an Opel Vectra saloon car with the fabricated guns heading to Saminaka to link up with his gang leader, Damina Saminaka.

The statement also noted the illegal arms trafficker led the troops to a local gun manufacturer in Nasarawa where he purchased the weapon.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect claimed to purchase the N30,000 (weapon) from a blacksmith gun fabricator named Dan Asabe Audu, who resides at Angbo Village, Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“Determined to get to the root of the matter, the troops further went to the village where they found out that indeed, Dan Asabe Audu has been in the business of illegal arms manufacturing for criminals for quite sometime,” he said.

“They found a complete arms factory with equipment and the products at various stages of production,” Mr. Usman added.

The army said weapons recovered from the manufacturer include three completely locally fabricated guns, 20 locally fabricated guns at various stages of production, seven units of 9mm empty cases, one 9mm blank ammunition.

Other items are, two drilling machines, one power generating set and three mobile telephone handsets.

“The suspects would soon be handed over to the relevant security agency for further investigation and prosecution,” army said.