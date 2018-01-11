The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 52 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shiite, following what it describes as a violent protest in Abuja.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, on Wednesday said those arrested would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

The Shiites members had trooped out in the Garki area of the FCT in continuation of their demonstrations against the detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The police claimed that the group’s members went on a rampage and attacked innocent citizens as well as police operatives.

The command added that it recovered some bottles of improvised petrol-bomb, stones and catapults allegedly used by the group to attack police personnel.