Dr Kikere Ramson, who was kidnapped three weeks ago while attending to patients in his consulting room at the Oboloma Health Centre in Asari-Toru local government area of Rivers State last year December has regained freedom.

Dr Ramson was kept in captivity for more than three weeks by unknown gunmen.

The Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Justice Ohaka, confirmed the release of Dr Ramson.

Dr Ohaka disclosed that the NMA, Rivers branch, and members of his family were happy that Dr.Ramson was set free five days ago unharmed and appealed to the society to recognize that medical Doctors are just there to render selfless service.

”It is counterproductive to kidnap medical doctors rendering humanitarian service,” he added.

On whether ransom was paid to the kidnappers before Dr. Ramson was set free, the NMA spokesman declined to comment.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Dike, condemned the kidnapping of the doctor when he gt the report.