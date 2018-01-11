Soldiers in Abuja have arrested a suspected gun-runner, identified as Mohammed Bello and an alleged illegal manufacturer, Dan Asabe Audu.

The gun-runner was arrested at Akwanga, along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway in an Opel Vectra Saloon Car with the fabricated guns.

He was said to be heading to Saminaka, in Kaduna State, to link up with his gang leader, Damina Saminaka.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said, “During preliminary interrogation, the suspect claimed to purchase the weapons for N30,000 from a blacksmith gun fabricator named Dan Asabe Audu, who resides at Angbo Village, in Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“Determined to get to the root of the matter, the troops further went to the village where they found out that indeed Dan Asabe Audu has been in the business of illegal arms manufacturing for criminals for quite some time. They found a complete arms factory with equipment and the products at various stages of production.

“Specifically, the troops recovered three completely locally-fabricated guns, 20 locally-fabricated guns at various stages of production, 7 units of 9mm empty cases, one 9mm blank ammunition, 2 drilling machine, 1 power generating set and 3 mobile telephone handsets. The suspects would soon be handed over to the relevant security agency for further investigation and prosecution.

“The public is kindly requested to provide useful information that will assist the military and security agencies in apprehending such criminals to make our society safe.

Meanwhile, soldiers in Lagos have arrested one Mr. Pascal Philip, said to be a fake soldier who allegedly goes about molesting innocent and unsuspecting civilians at Isawo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The suspect, dressed in camouflage T-shirt, was caught molesting, extorting and intimidating innocent civilians, when he was arrested.

Philip, who is said to have been impersonating to be a soldier for some time now, claimed to be a personnel of 174 Battalion, Nigerian Army, when he was arrested.

The suspect, who is currently undergoing further interrogation, it was gathered, would soon be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.