The police have arrested some armed robbers who invaded the house of a couple in Lokoja, Kogi State, during the Yuletide.

The five suspects were said to have invaded the house of the couple on December 28, at about 2am while the family was asleep.

The husband, Chris Edime, who narrated his ordeal to journalists at the police headquarters in Lokoja during a parade of the suspects, said he was awoken by the noise of the robbers who gained entry into the children’s room and looted the house.

“They ordered all of us to lie face down; two of them entered the kitchen to prepare food, while two of them drove me to an ATM to empty my account,” he added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said Edume reported to the command that the gunmen stole his Infinity G35X salon car and household appliances.

He said the Department of State Services, Lokoja, synergised with operatives of the command to arrest the perpetrators.

“Investigations led to the arrest of one Mohammed Ibrahim in Lagos, from whom the car was recovered,” Aya said.

Other members were named as Mohammed Kabiru, Musa Mohammed, Emmanuel Audu and Yale Yunusa.