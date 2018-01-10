A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court at Tinubu, Lagos Island, on Wednesday ordered Fatima Bolori to take full custody of the two children she had with Aminu Atiku, a son of a former Vice-President, Abubakar Atiku.

Bolori and Aminu have become estranged.

The court’s order followed arguments by Bolori’s lawyer, Mrs. Gloria Albert-Ekpe from Festus Keyamo Chambers, that she should be granted the full custody of their two children – Ameera, 9, and Aamir, 7.

Neither Aminu nor his lawyer was in court.

Bolori’s counsel urged the magistrate to order Aminu to pay his estranged wife N300,000 monthly as feeding and maintenance allowance for the children’s upkeep and N1m yearly as their clothing allowance.

She also sought an order restraining Aminu from taking the kids “outside the shores of Nigeria for any purpose whatsoever” without Bolori’s consent.

The magistrate, Kikelomo Ayeye, granted Bolori’s prayers partly.

She held, “The respondent failed to file a response. In view of the deliberate absence of the respondent and his legal team, I am constrained to make these following orders in default of respondent’s presence and in the best interest of the children to wit:

“Unmi Fatima Bolori is hereby granted full custody of Aamir Abubakar Sadiq Aminu Atiku (seven years) and Ameera Amina Atiku (nine years).

“The applicant is allowed to reside with the children at her residence at Katampe Extension, Abuja.

“The applicant is ordered to put the children in schools suited for their educational needs in Abuja.

“Access is granted to the respondent to visit his children in Abuja and request for the children to spend holidays with him.

“The respondent is ordered to pay monthly upkeep for the children in the amount of N250,000.00 monthly beginning January 2018.

“The respondent is ordered to effect medical insurance on each of the children.”