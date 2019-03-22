



The police on Friday arraigned a 57-year-old man, Samuel Ogundele in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly taking and circulating nude pictures of his female friend.

Ogundele of Owode Estate Phase II, Apata, Ibadan, is charged with unlawful capturing and circulation of nude pictures.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Adewale Amos told the court that Ogundele in February, allegedly circulated nude pictures of one Abigail Adebayo, 37, on his Samsung cell phone.

Amos said that Ade Abiodun Oguntowo, fiance to Abigael reported the matter at the police station.

He alleged that Ogundele allegedly sent the picture via his Whatsapp social network platform, knowing same to be obscene articles which is capable of corrupting anyone who sees them.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 233c and punishable under Section 233D of the Criminal Code cap 38,of the Oyo state 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate E.A. Idowu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Idowu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with proof in like sum, adjourned the case till April 24, for mention.