The Kano State Hisbah Board on Wednesday said it had arrested 17 persons over immoral behaviours at different locations in the metropolis.

Malam Nasir Isa, Assistant Commandant General in charge of Operations Unit of the Board, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the arrests were made on Tuesday.

He said the persons were arrested by officials of the unit who were conducting normal duties in the metropolis.

Isa, who added that those arrested were currently undergoing screening to determine their fate, noted that “based on information obtained, we were able to identify those who were arrested before and those nabbed for the first time.

“We would arraign those who were arrested before.

“For the first-timers, we would counsel and advice them to desist from their acts and tell them that if rearrested, they would be arraigned in court.”

Those arrested include 11 young women and six men, apprehended as they engaged in commercial sex in three locations in Kano on Tuesday evening.

The official appealed to parents to guard their children against falling into the such practices.

He said that the Board would continue to sensitise Kano residents about the ills of social vice, noting that such acts would not be tolerated.