The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said it has destroyed no fewer than thirty-seven hectares of cannabis farms worth N1.7 billion.

It said that the farms, located in Owan East, Owan West, Uhunmwonde and Ovia North-East Local Government Areas of the state, were destroyed between July and August 2017.

The State Commander, Mr. Buba Wakawa, lamented that Agricultural development in the state had suffered a major setback due to the activities of cannabis cultivating cartels.

Wakawa said that the legitimate use of the affected pieces of land in agricultural production would tremendously transform the economic fortunes of the State.

While describing cannabis cultivation as a major threat to food security peace and development in the state, noted that the illegal substance weighed 178,652.70 kilogrammes.

Makawa stated, “Illegal cultivation of cannabis is a cardinal impediment to peace, development and food production in the State. In the last two months, we successfully destroyed 37.219 hectares of cannabis farms with over 178,652 kilogrammes of the dangerous drug valued at N1.7bn.

“The situation is worrisome and calls for the urgent intervention of leaders at all levels.”