The police in Plateau have arrested a 30-year-old banker and native of Ganawuri Village in the state, who allegedly killed his younger brother over an argument on a football match.

The suspect allegedly murdered George Mang, 29, over an argument they had concerning a football match on May 12.

ACP Augustine Girma, who confirmed the incident in Jos, however, said that the suspect was on bail based on medical grounds.

Girma of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Command, said the suspect’s counsel, Mr David Adudu, had tendered a medical report on the health status of his client.

He said the lawyer had asked that the suspect be released on bail to get immediate medical attention.

Girma said the lawyer had noted that the place his client was being held did not have the necessary facilities for him to get medical treatment.

He said that the police were holding the suspect until the time the state Ministry of Justice would charge him to court.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, said that the suspect was watching a football match with the deceased at home on the fateful day when an argument ensued between them.

The source said that George, a stepbrother of the suspect’s, lost his cool when the suspect called him a drug addict which led to a fight between them.

The source said that few minutes into the fight, the deceased fell down and died.

The source said that some family members who did not want the matter reported to the police quickly buried the dead man.

However, another brother of the deceased’s, who felt cheated, reported the matter to the police on May 24 and as a result, the suspect was arrested, the source added.