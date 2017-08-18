Advertisement

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court on Friday in Lagos ordered the remand of three men, who allegedly buried a policeman alive at Ebute Lekki community in Lagos.

The accused are Akeem Balogun, 51; Badiru Aroki, 66; and Shakiru Nasiru, 59.

Arraigned alongside the men is the Baale of Osoroko community in Ibeju-Lekki, near Lagos, Olusegun Oyiri, 61.

The pleas of the three accused men were not taken.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Salawu, ordered that they should be kept at the Ikoyi Prisons, pending an advice from the Lagos State director of public prosecutions.

She adjourned until Aug. 31 for ruling on the bail application of the community leader while further hearing in the case of the three men was adjourned until Sept. 21.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP. Fidelis Dike, told the court that the three men committed the crime on Nov. 29, 2016, at Osoroko community.

He alleged that the accused men abducted the policeman, Insp. Sunday Musa, while he was on patrol duty in the community.

The policeman was whisked to Ebute-Lekki, where his hands were tied behind his back, and then buried alive.

Musa’s corpse was later discovered and exhumed seven months after.

His completely decayed body was found together with his AK 47 rifle with two magazines and 30 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunitions.

The items were recovered at the Baale’s house.

The offences contravene Sections 223 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 223 stipulates death sentence for convicts.