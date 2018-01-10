A 33-year-old company accountant, Temitayo Akinwunmi, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged conspiracy and stealing.

Akinwunmi allegedly stole N11.28m while working with Krones LCS Centres West Africa Limited, located at Ogba, a suburb of Lagos.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that defendant committed the offences between April 2016 to 2017.

Ogu said, ”During this time, the accused also stole N300, 000 and 7700 dollars, amounting 2, 810,500,” he said.

“This stealing was discovered during company account auditing and when the accused was called to explain, he could not give a tangible reason for the missing money.”

The offences contravened Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until Jan. 24 for mention.