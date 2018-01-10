A 40- year-old-man, Simon Eneche, was on Wednesday docked at an Asaba Magistrates’ Court in Delta for allegedly beating up a lady during an argument.

Eneche is standing trial for allegedly assaulting Esther Patrick by physically beating her up with fist blows, after a quarrel.

During the fight, Eneche allegedly damaged her wrist watch, valued at N45,000, one infinix phone valued at N75,000, a T-shirt valued at N3,000 and a pair of trousers worth N3,500 property of the lady.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Nkechi Ambrose, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Nov. 21, 2017 at Otuogwu, near Asaba.

She said that the offence was punishable under Sections 351 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap C21, Vol 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N250, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs Okonkwo Akanume, who gave the ruling, said that both sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and should also provide evidence of employment.

In addition, she ordered that one of the sureties must be a relation of the accused and own landed property.

She said that both sureties should provide two passport photographs each, to be verified by the Registrar of the court.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Jan. 15, for definite hearing.