A Jos Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Wednesday sentenced 20-year-old Ismail Abdullahi, to two years imprisonment for house-breaking and theft.

The Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, convicted Abdullahi after finding him guilty of the two-count charge of burglary and stealing.

Mohammed, however, gave him an option to pay N20, 000 fine, after he begged for mercy, saying that he was a first time offender

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gukwat, said the complainant, Ibrahim Usman of Mista Ail village in Bassa Local Government Area, reported the case on Jan.5, at the Divisional Police Station.

He alleged that the complainant said he had returned home and discovered that unknown persons criminally trespassed into his compound and stole from his apartment.

The prosecutor told the court that some of the stolen items included a bag of sugar, groundnut oil, N35,000 cash, a DVD player, two cell phone chargers and other valuables valued at N 103,000.

He said that the complainant told the police that he suspected the convict, who at the time was at large.

Gukwat told the court that when police detectives arrested the convict , they found in his possession some of the stolen items.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 351 of the Penal.