A 45-year-old native medicine seller, Usman Saidu of Kakumi village in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State was yesterday, kept behind bars over alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Saidu had on December 22, 2017, at Gobirawa village in Safana Local Government Area of the state, administered a native medicine that he claimed could repel bullets on one 27-year-old Aliyu Yahuza.

A Police prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado, told Bakori Magistrate Court that after Yahuza drank the concoction, a dane gun was brought to test the efficacy of the medicine on him.

He added that Saidu reportedly fired at Yahuza’s chest, killing him on the spot.

According to Ado, the victim was later taken to General Hospital, Dustinma, where he was pronounced dead by medical doctors.

Ado added that “his corpse was photographed and then released to relatives for burial.”

According to the prosecutor, the offence was contrary to Sections 97 and 222(7) of the Penal Code.

Inspector Ado told the court that investigation was still in progress on the case and requested for an adjournment, which the court granted.

Hajiya Falila Dikko of the Magistrate Court, however, directed that Saidu be remanded in prison custody till February 22 when the matter would be heard.