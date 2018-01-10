A Fulani herdsman, Muhammed Haruna, has allegedly died after he had a fight with a female farmer in Delta State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Andrew Aniamaka, said that the woman was now at large.

The herder died from injuries he sustained after being stoned by a female farmer.

According to the report, the herder and his colleague drove their cattle into the yet-to-be indentified woman’s farm in the Upper Agbarho area of Ughelli last week.

The woman and the herders, according to the report, were engaged in a stone-throwing match after a heated argument.

It was gathered that the herdsman, a 15-year-old identified as Muhammed was hit by one of the stones and immediately collapsed on the scene of the confrontation before he was rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Aniamaka confirmed the incident, adding that the lady in connection with the incident had absconded.

Aniamaka added that the matter was “being investigated by the state command,” and that “anyone found guilty would be punished in line with the law.”