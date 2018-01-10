The Nigeria Police Force has smashed a gang of 19 vicious kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling suspects terrorising Nigerians along the Abuja-Kaduna Road in Jere in Kaduna State.

The suspects are: Bature Adamu, 40; Sani Nasiru, 28; Samaila Yahaya, 30; Buhari Abubakar, 35; Kabiru Abubakar, 29; Abdulrashid, 79; Sani Umar 25; and Sani Nasiru, 25.

Others are : Ibrahim Sulaiman, 22; Yahaya Abdullahi, 27; Bello Anji, 30; Ahmed Abubakar, 35; Adamu Lawan, 25; Audu Lawan, 30; Usman Mohammed, 20; Ahmadu Abdullahi, 34; Yahuza Yahuba, 25; Abubakar Abba, 25; and Adamu Haruna 21.

A statement by the Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, on Tuesday in Abuja said the arrest was effected by the I-G’s Intelligence Response Team attached to Operation Absolute Sanity.

Moshood said items recovered from the hoodlums included eight AK47 Rifles; 320 7.56mm AK47 Ammunitions; 16 live Cartridges; one GPMG Ammunition with magazine; two pairs of military uniforms; charms; and car breaking and unlocking tools.

He said most of the suspects were arrested while committing the act and after exchange of gunfire with the personnel of the I-G Intelligence Response Team.

The spokesman said four victims rescued from their captivity had been reunited with their families.

Moshood said: “The suspects arrested confessed and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crimes.”

He said investigation was ongoing to arrest other members of the gang still at large and that the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

“The Nigeria Police Force deeply appreciates the support and cooperation of members of the Public in achieving the success story being told today,” he said.

Moshood said the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee adequate protection of lives and property remained unequivocal and unwavering.