Ogun State Police Command has arrested three Fulani herdsmen with arms and ammunition used in terrorising residents of Ayetoro in Yewa North area of the state.

While parading the suspects on Tuesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the trio of Mohammadu Momoh, Mohammadu Bella and Ibrahim Garuba were arrested following allegation of kidnap in Egua area of the state.

The Police boss also said that the herdsmen have been on the watch list of the command for allegedly using their cattle to destroy farm crops in the area.

Iliyasu said the suspects were arrested with three AK49 riffles, two pump action guns, two hundred rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, twenty live cartridges and one cutlass.

One of the suspects, Mohammadu, explained that the guns were stolen by other members of the gang identified as Balare and Yellow in Igangan area of Oyo State.

He further confirmed that the gang was working for one Alhaji Umar and that he was arrested when he attempted shooting with one of the guns but failed.

Meanwhile, another leader of an alleged kidnap gang in Ogun State, Oyewunmi Musa, says his gang got N8.5m as ransom from four kidnap operations.

Musa who was paraded alongside 10 other members of his syndicate confessed that in recent times, his gang had kidnapped four victims, and their relatives paid different sums of money to effect their release.

He said: “In the first operation, we got N3m ransom, in the second, we got N2.5m and for the third and fourth, we got N1.5m ransom respectively from their relatives.”

Two members of the gang from Ughelli, according to him, allegedly link up with gang each time there was an operation.

Iliyasu said a member of the gang, Femi Aresu, was arrested on 5th January 2018, at their hideout in Itele-Ijebu, by the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, and his arrest led to the arrest of other members of the gang.

He said Aresu led the FSARS operatives to Lagos, Oyo and Ondo states, where the 10 other members of the gang were arrested.

Musa told journalists that their victims were kept inside the bush until their relatives paid the necessary ransom.

The suspects were amongst 50 suspects arrested for varying degrees of crimes ranging for armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms, cultism, amongst others.

Items recovered included 10 AK47, 15 pump action guns, 17 locally made pistols, 93 cartridges and 321 7.6mm ammunition.

The Police Commissioner said the arrest was in furtherance of the command’s effort to make Ogun State a better place by mopping up crime and criminalities in the state.

While thanking the people of the state for timely information which culminated in the arrest of the suspects, Iliyasu reiterated his resolve to fight crime to a stand still in 2018.