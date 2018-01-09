- Advertisement -

Three men, who allegedly robbed a policeman of his phone and AK 47, were on Tuesday remanded in prison on the orders of an Ikeja chief magistrates’ court.

The accused — Kazeem Oladipo, 30; Rasaq Owolabi, 26; and Segun Alabi, 32 — are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and possession of illegal weapons.

T.O. Shomade, the chief magistrate refused the bail applications of the accused and ordered that they should remainin Kirikiri Prisons until next date of adjournment.

Earlier, Raji Akeem, the prosecutor, told the court that the offences were committed on July 17, 2017 on Victory Road, Meiran, a suburb of Lagos.

Akeem said the accused waylaid Aladejare Adedeji, the officer, at midnight when he was about to enter his apartment after a duty call.

“The accused, who were armed with a gun and other dangerous weapons, robbed the policeman of his mobile phone valued at N40, 000 and his AK 47 and 30 rounds of live ammunition, property of Nigeria Police,” he said.

Akeem said that the accused also shot the complainant on his left leg after dispossessing him of his service gun.

“The complainant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated of gun shot wounds,” he said.

“During investigation, the stolen mobile phone of the policeman was tracked and someone in Abeokuta was found using it.

“The police traced the phone to the location and made some arrests.”

The offences contravened sections 5, 1(2) and 245 of robbery and firearms (special provisions) and the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case has been adjourned till January 24 for mention.