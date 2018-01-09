- Advertisement -

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved a 16 -year marriage between Kazeem Adesina, a fashion designer, and his wife, Adijat over conflict.

The defendant, Adesina told the court that the mother of his three children was in the habit of preparing food in her matrimonial home to feed her concubine.

“My Lord, I agree with the divorce suit because I can no longer tolerate her cooking food in my house to feed her concubine.

“I have met her in the man’s car on several occasions but she did not show remorse for her adulterous way of life,’’ Adesina told the court.

Making her submission, the plaintiff told the court that her husband had once stripped her naked before his friends and beaten her.

“There was a particular day he saw me inside a car of my male business partner around 11 pm.

“He accused me wrongly that the man is my concubine and woke me up in the middle of the night to beat me.

“I pray the court to dissolve the marriage because I am tired of his victimisation,’’ she said.

The president of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun in his judgment, said that evidence adduced before the court by both parties had proven that there was no love between them.

He, therefore, dissolved the marriage and gave custody of the three children from the union to Adijat, the plaintiff.

Balogun ordered Kazeem, the defendant to pay his ex-wife N6,000 as monthly upkeep allowance for the children.